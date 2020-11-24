Florida State basketball season opener postponed

No. 21 Florida State will have to wait a little longer to start its season.
The school announced Tuesday that its season opener against Gardner-Webb has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
Gardner-Webb has already postponed its season opener against No. 9 Duke after a Runnin' Rebels player tested positive for COVID-19. Gardner-Webb's Nov. 29 game at Georgia has been canceled.
Florida State said the decision to postpone the game, which had been scheduled for Friday, was made after consultation with medical personnel and officials from both schools.
The teams will try to play the game at a later date.
Florida State will now begin its season Dec. 2 at home against North Florida.
