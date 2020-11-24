Fort Pierce hosts annual holiday decorating contest

The city of Fort Pierce is getting in the holiday spirit with its annual "City of Lights Decorating Contest."
It's time for homeowners and businesses to shine by putting up strings of light, garland and other decorations.
Participants will be placed on the "City of Lights" self-guided tour map, so community members can drive by and check out their holiday displays.
City officials say contest winners will receive $250 and a sign to display in their yard.
Registration runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 18.
Click here to enter the decorating contest.
