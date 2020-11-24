Lawsuit: Publix policies led deli worker to contract COVID-19, die

"Gerardo Gutierrez was told by Publix that he could not wear a mask despite the fact that he wanted to wear one, but he continued to go to work each day because he believed Publix's statements that it was taking all measures necessary to keep him safe," attorneys Michael E. Levine and A. Dax Bello wrote in their lawsuit. "Publix, however, minimized, downplayed, misrepresented and otherwise concealed the risk posed to its employee by its prohibition on masks and other personal protective equipment."