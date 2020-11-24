Long lines at Palm Beach County coronavirus testing center

Coronavirus testing has led to long lines at one of Palm Beach County's drive-thru sites.
A view from Chopper 5 on Tuesday morning showed vehicles wrapped around the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
The lines were so long that traffic was backed up on Haverhill Road as vehicles were waiting to turn onto the testing site property.
Health officials are encouraging people to keep gatherings small for Thanksgiving.
Carol Ann Vitani, with the Florida Department of Health in Martin County, doesn't discourage that but said not to let that give you a false sense of safety.
"Remember, testing is great, but you could test now and depending on what you do after you could be exposed," Vitani said.
The U.S. has now recorded at least 100,000 cases of COVID-19 each day for the last three weeks.
On Monday, at least 169,190 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded throughout the U.S., marking 21 consecutive days that the country has seen at least 100,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The ballpark is a drive-thru site for those with or without symptoms, but by appointment only. For patients experiencing symptoms the ballpark is also administering rapid antigen tests. For more information and to make an appointment call 561-642-1000 or click here.
Scripps Only Content 2020