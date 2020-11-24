Need help paying for utility bill?

The City of Stuart announced utility disconnections will resume at the start of the next year.
Individuals who need some help paying utility bills between March and December 2020 can look for direct assistance from the CARE Act funding.
The deadline for funding assistance is Dec. 10.
To apply for financial assistance online, click here or apply in person Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Martin County Human Services located at 435 SE Flagler Avenue in Stuart.
For more information call 772-288-5456.
