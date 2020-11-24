Paralyzed puppy gets help from physical therapist

A paralyzed rescue puppy got some needed help from a Fort Lauderdale physical therapist, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Goldie was rescued by Good Karma Pet Rescue after being severely neglected and nearly starved to death by her previous owners.
According to a news released, Goldie's spine is deformed, her legs are paralyzed and an at-home amputation left her tail mutilated.
"Goldie's veterinarians had never seen a case like it, and were limited in what help they could provide her," said volunteer Deven Soto. "We weren't ready to give up."
The rescue group sought help at Athletix Rehab and Recovery, a rehabilitation center for humans, in the hope to save Goldie.
That's where they found Kyle Krupa, a Deerfield Beach physical therapist.
“Goldie is suffering from a tremendous loss of bone mineral density, muscle atrophy, and poor motor control of her hind legs,” said Krupa.
This is his first time helping such a tiny patient, and he has had to modify techniques he usually uses on humans to fit Goldie’s needs, including swim therapy and guided exercises.
“Once her hind legs are strong enough we can start encouraging her to walk more frequently with proper form, starting with a narrow box/tunnel, then having her observe and play with other dogs that she can mirror,” he said.
Goldie has a long road to recovery. She is currently being fostered by a Good Karma Pet Rescue volunteer, who is also a patient of Athletix Rehab and Recovery.
