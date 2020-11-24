Port St. Lucie neighbors make their own Thanksgiving parade

Thanksgiving looks a little different a year, but one neighborhood in Port St. Lucie got together to spread some holiday cheer.
As cities around the country cancel their Thanksgiving Day parades due to cononavirus concerns, the neighbors had their own parade complete with cartoon characters, social distancing, masks and even some champagne.
During the "Not Macy's Thanksgiving Parade," the two hosts Katie and Jess announced each character as they sat six feet apart. How do we know it was six feet? They literally had a measuring tape on the table and some wipes for good measure.
Neighbors dressed as Cartman, a snowman and more paraded down the street as the announcers traded fun remarks.
The real 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will get a makeover due to the pandemic, but will still air on WPTV at 9 a.m. You can learn about the changes here.
Scripps Only Content 2020