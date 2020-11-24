State's coronavirus deaths increase by 72, cases up 8,555

Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 608 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 11,299 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 853 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 22,232 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France announced 592 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 9,155 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,144,660. No. 9 Spain reported 537 deaths, the most since 586 on April 18 and a record 996 on April 2, and 7,221 cases.