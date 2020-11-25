State’s coronavirus deaths increase by 72, cases up 8,555

Florida’s coronavirus deaths increased by 72, which was 22 less than the day before, as new cases climbed by 8,555, a rise of 2,224 from Monday, Florida Health Department announced Tuesday. With testing ramping up before Thanksgiving to 119,979 in one day, Florida’s first-time daily positivity rate rose from 7.02 percent to 7.47 and Palm Beach County dropped from 6.44 percent to 6.01, the fifth day in a row it was under 7 percent.
On Monday, the state passed the 18,000 death milestone with an increase of 94 fatalities, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 residents to 17,100 on Nov. 7. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 263 days, the death toll has reached 18,157 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 18,383, which increased by 1 to 226.
Deaths rose by 61 on Sunday and 41 last Monday.
Monday's increased deaths were the most since 105 on Aug. 2 and the most for that day of the week ever with the previous high 91 on Aug. 10. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Last Sunday the increase was 29 and the previous one on Nov. 1 of 21 was the lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26. Three Sundays ago, they rose by 12, which was the least since 5 on Sept. 23.
Cases reached 953,300 with only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 California reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 on Wednesday, after surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the 10,101 cases were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
Last week, cased rose by 7,459 Tuesday, 9,25 Wednesday, 9,085 each Thursday and Friday, and 8,410 Saturday.
One week ago Friday they went up by 6,933, which was the highest since 8,109 on Aug. 12.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases had been exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high in July that was surpassed one week by Illinois with 15,415 and then California with 15,442 Saturday.
Palm Beach County increased by 4 to 1,663 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after 11 Monday.
Remaining the same were St. Lucie County at 361, Martin at 170 for two weeks, Indian River at 131 and Okeechobee at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward rose by 1 and Miami-Dade 7.
With a net increase of 12 deaths in South Florida of the 94 state total, there are 7,787, which is 42.9 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over one week is 513, an average of 73, compared with 396 the previous week.
In one week cases have risen by 54,977 for an average of 7,853 at 6.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 45,149 for an average of 6,450. The average since the first case, which was 268 days ago, is 3,557 per day.
Florida's total of 953,300 cases is about 8 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 12 million Saturday after 11 million the previous Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 419 one day after 502. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 51 on Oct. 29.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 328 compared with 96 the day before. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,780 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 26 more in one day.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 14th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place, reporting a U.S.-high 162 deaths Tuesday at 20,750. California reported 43 for third place with 18,769. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,819, adding 47 fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 28 deaths over seven days for 1.7 percent with an average of 44 per week since the first death. The U.S. figure is 4.5 6 percent with the world at 5.2 percent.
Miami-Dade increased to 3,789 with 66 more in seven days and 100 average since the first death. Broward is at 1,630 with the increase of 32 in a week and average of 45 since the first fatality. St. Lucie has gone up by 10 deaths compared with Martin none, Indian River by 4 and Okeechobee zero.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Oklahoma's 1,664 with 15 reported Tuesday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County decreased by 5 deaths to 892 as Pinellas by 9 to 881 in fifth place, Polk decreased by 1 to 669 in sixth, Orange by 6 to 635 in seventh, Duval up by 4 to 570 and Lee by 7 to 570.
The state report Tuesday identified 6 deaths in Palm Beach County though the increase was 4 with 4 men (65, 92, 93, 99) and 2 women of 80, which became a case on July 20, and 67.
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, third in the nation and 23rd in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
California is first place with most cases, 1,125,699 with 15,329 short of the record 15,442 Saturday. Texas is second at 1,115,371, with a state-record 13,998. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 607,001 with an increase of 4,881.
Twenty-nine states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 4 Illinois with 11,677 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13 and now a total of 674,089.
Three states set records, including California: No. 29 Washington with 3,482 and No. 23 Nevada with 2,853.
Others with high numbers: No. 7 Ohio with 8,604, No. 12 Pennsylvania with 6,669, No. 17 Minnesota with 6,423, No. 9 Michigan with 6,290, No. 8 Wisconsin with 6,202, No. 15 Indiana with 5,702, No. 14 Arizona with 4,544, No. 13 New Jersey with 4,383, No. 24 Colorado with 4,150, No.16 Missouri with 3,764, No. 8 Georgia with 3,676, No. 19 Louisiana with 3,266.
Miami-Dade's cases of 1,852 compared with 1,539 the day before and Broward's increase was 891 vs. 688. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 40 vs. 21, St. Lucie 74 vs. 68, Indian River 21 vs. 46 and Okeechobee 14 vs. 12.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 11,740,720 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Monday has been under 8 percent for six days in a row, including a two-week low of 6.66 two days ago. The high was 10.05 on Nov. 13, which was the largest since 10.29 on Aug. 10 and ended three days under 8 percent.
Palm Beach County's percentage has been under 7 percent for only the past five times over two weeks, including a two-week low of 6.42 two days ago. The rate of 10.48 on Nov. 13 was the highest since 10.7 percent on Aug. 3. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate increased to 9.2 percent on 119,979 tests from 7.02 on 95,793 tests. The two-week low was 8.25 three days ago. On Nov. 14, there were a record 146,050 tests with a 9.2 percentage. The rate of 11.37 on 49,592 tests on Nov. 13 was the highest rate since 12.11 on Aug. 16 on 34,423 tests. The last time it was 10 percent or more was 10.33 on Aug. 31. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record previous test total record was 142,964 July 11.
Miami-Dade's rate decreased to 7.73 percent from 7.15 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.79 on Nov. 13 and a two-week low of 5.82 Nov. 10. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 6.86 percent one day after 6.34, a two-week low of 6.21 percent two days ago and a two-week high of 8.96 on Nov. 12.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was a two-week high of 9.83 percent one day after 8.31 and a low of 4.90 Nov. 14. Martin's rate was 9.03 percent one day after 5.87, a two-week high of 9.45 six days ago and a two-week low of 3.82 Nov. 12. Indian River's rate was 6.65 percent one day after 6.91, a two-week low of 4.36 two days ago and a two-week high of 8.97 Nov. 13. Okeechobee's rate was a two-week high of 23.53 percent on 39 negative tests one day after 15.87 on 53 negative tests and a two-week low of 3.7 on 182 negative tests on Nov. 12. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.9 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.1 percent in the United States and 2.4 percent worldwide, which neared 1,414,000 deaths and neared 60.1 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.5 percent in St. Lucie, 2.8 in Martin (0-.1), 2.7 percent in Indian River (0-.1) and Okeechobee 2.2 percent
Florida has 846 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 803 per million. New York, which represents 13.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,763 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 181.4 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
A total of 103 people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no change.
A total of 5,786 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 27 in one day .
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 15,848 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 146, and 356 were hospitalized, which went up by 3. From ages 5-14, there are 43,996, an increase of 479, with 328 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 4.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 677,321 of the 938,830 residents' cases. In that group, 1,179 have died with a decrease of 1 for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 799,185 cases. A total of 3,178 have died, with 5 more, for a 0.40 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 15,556 with an increase of 67. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose by 43 to 10,082, followed by Boca Raton at 10,07 from 9,914, Boynton Beach at 5,752 from 5,709 and Delray Beach at 4,453 vs. 4,413.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 6,645, rising 51, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,665, with an increase of 22, and Stuart at 2934, an increase of 27.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 1 to 493 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 53,827 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 52,329 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,478 in Palm Beach County, with 21 more compared with 7 the day before. Martin rose by 1 to 447, St. Lucie by 6 to 879, Indian River by 1 to 403 and Okeechobee by 6 to 212.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 7,188 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 750 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 860 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 22 and Palm Beach County up 4.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 259,925, a rise of a world-high 2,146 Tuesday, with the record 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 265,898 deaths with an increase of 2,194. And the Covid Project has recorded 250,925 with a rise of 2,028.
Cases rose to 12,591,163, a rise of 172,935 four days after a record 195,542, according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as 166,672 four days after a record 192,805. Worldometers.info has it as 175,047 four days after a record 204,163.
Last Tuesday in the U.S., there were 1,692 more deaths and 160,515 cases.
6
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 34,362 with Johns Hopkins reporting 23 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 125, No. 7 Massachusetts 20, No. 8 Pennsylvania 81, No. 9 Georgia 6 and No. 10 Michigan 145.
Also No. 21 Missouri reported a record 161 but several were added after death certificates were examined, as well as No. 25 Wisconsin a state-record 104, No. 14 Indiana 103, No.13 Ohio 98, No. 18 Tennessee 73, No. 21 Mississippi 53, No. 11 Arizona 51, No. Colorado 50. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added 35 deaths.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 18.7 percent of a record 11,711 deaths and 18.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 70,287 at 5.2 percent.
Last Tuesday's death increase was 10,289.
Cases increased by 547,926 four days after a record 662,957 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 638 to rise to 170,179. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 33,445 cases and is third at 6,088,004.
India reported 37,975 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,177,841. Also, India recorded 480 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 134,218 and in third place.
Mexico reported 813 deaths late Tuesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 102,739 in fourth place, and a record 10,794 cases.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,774 new deaths and 178,220 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 608 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 11,299 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 853 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 22,232 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France announced 592 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 9,155 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,144,660. No. 9 Spain reported 537 deaths, the most since 586 on April 18 and a record 996 on April 2, and 7,221 cases.
No. 8 Iran reported 484 deaths, seven days after a record 486, and a record 13,721 cases. Argentina reported 310 deaths and is in 10th, as well as 7,164 cases.
Russia is fifth in cases at 2,138,828, including 24,326 one day after a record 25,173. The nation gained a record 492 deaths is in 11th place.
No. 23 Canada reported 97 deaths for a total of 11,618 and 4,889 cases one day after record 7,052.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported 15 deaths and is at 6,5006. Neighboring Norway reported 3 deaths to rise to 314, as well as 534 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 36th. China added 5 cases Wednesday.
Scripps Only Content 2020