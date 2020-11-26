Officials warn of gas station skimmers during holiday travel

Skimmers illegally placed in gas pumps are often undetected, and FDACS says they have the potential for up to $1 million in consumer fraud. The devices started popping up in Florida in 2015, and the numbers have grown exponentially. FDACS says the number of skimming devices discovered by inspectors more than tripled from 169 in 2015 to 656 in 2017, followed by 1,206 in 2018, 1,555 in 2019, and 1,178 so far in 2020.