Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for coronavirus

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the NFL Network.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and Boynton Beach high school star is the latest Ravens player to join the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
Baltimore was supposed to face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving evening, but the game was rescheduled until Sunday afternoon.
The game is now scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on WPTV.
Jackson, who was the 2019 NFL MVP, has thrown for 1,948 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions through 10 games this season.
The Pompano Beach-born former Boynton Beach Community High School star won the 2016 Heisman Trophy while at Louisville and landed in Baltimore with the last pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
With Jackson out Sunday, another former Heisman Trophy winner, Robert Griffin III, is next on the depth chart.
Scripps Only Content 2020