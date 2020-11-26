State’s coronavirus deaths rise by month-high 97; cases up 8,376

Florida’s coronavirus deaths increased by a one-month high of 97, which was 25 more than the day before, as new cases climbed by 8,555, which was 179 less than one day earlier, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday.
With testing ramping up to 128,226 ahead of Thanksgiving, Florida's first-time daily positivity rate decreased from 7.47 percent to 7.1 but Palm Beach County increased from a two-week low of 6.06 percent to 7.1 after five days in a row under 7 percent.
The state considers anything 5 percent and above a "danger" threshold.
The state reported 63 deaths Wednesday but at least 34 previous cases became fatalities for a net increase of 97.
Wednesday's deaths were the most since 105 on Oct. 21, when it last hit triple digits. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Monday's increase of 94 was the most ever for that day of the week. That day the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 residents to 17,100 on Nov. 7. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 263 days, the death toll has reached 18,254 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 18,482, which increased by 2 to 228.
Deaths rose by 61 on Sunday and 41 last Monday.
Last Sunday the increase was 29 and the previous one on Nov. 1 of 21 was the lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26. Three Sundays ago, they rose by 12, which was the least since 5 on Sept. 23.
Cases reached 961,676 with only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 California reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 one week ago Wednesday, after surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Cases have been trending up in the state with the lowest this week 6,331 Tuesday. Cases rose by 9,925 last Wednesday.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the 10,101 cases were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
One week ago Friday they went up by 6,933, which was the highest since 8,109 on Aug. 12.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases had been exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high in July that was surpassed one week by Illinois with 15,415 and then California with 15,442 Saturday.
Palm Beach County increased by 7 to 1,670 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after 4 Tuesday.
Martin reported the first deaths in 16 days, rising by 5 to 175. Rising by 1 each were St. Lucie County to 361 and Indian River at 131. Okeechobee remained at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward rose by 8 and Miami-Dade 3.
With a net increase of 25 deaths in South Florida of the 97 state total, there are 7,812, which is 42.8 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over one week is 523, an average of 75, compared with 431 the previous week.
In one week cases have risen by 56,428 for an average of 8,061 at 6.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 47,236 for an average of 6,748. The average since the first case, which was 269 days ago, is 3,575 per day.
Florida's total of 961,676 cases is 7.5 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 12 million Saturday after 11 million the previous Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 449 one day after 419. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Tuesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 53 each on Oct. 29 and Nov. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 304 compared with 328the day before. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,723 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 57 less in one day.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 14th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place, reporting a U.S.-high 200 deaths Wednesday at 20,950. California reported 106 for third place with at 18,875. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,886, adding 67 fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 29 deaths over seven days for 1.8 percent with an average of 44 per week since the first death. The U.S. figure is 4.6 percent with the world at 5.3 percent.
Miami-Dade increased to 3,792 with 61 more in seven days and 100 average since the first death. Broward is at 1,638 with the increase of 30 in a week and average of 45 since the first fatality. St. Lucie has gone up by 10 deaths compared with Martin 5, Indian River by 5 and Okeechobee zero.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Oklahoma's 1,680 with 16 reported Wednesday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 12 to 904, Pinellas by 3 to 884 in fifth place, Polk by 2 to 671 in sixth, Orange stayed at 635 in seventh, Duval up by 9 to 579 in eighth and Lee by 7 to 577.
The state Wednesday reported one death in Palm Beach County, an 80-year-old woman, though the increase was 7. Martin's five deaths included an 89-year woman who became a case on June 2 and four men (61, 65, 79, 98). Indian River and St. Lucie didn't report any deaths though the increase was 1 in each county.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.5 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, third in the nation and 23rd in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
California is first place with most cases, 1,144,049 with a U.S. record 18,350, shattering the former mark of 15,442 Saturday. Texas is second at 1,130,980, with a state-record 14,648. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 613,266 with an increase of 6,265, the most since 10,553 on April 25.
Twenty-eight states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 4 Illinois with 11,378 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13 and now a total of 685,467.
One other state set a state record: No. 33 Nevada with 3,159.
Others with high numbers: No. 7 Ohio with 10,835, No. 12 Pennsylvania with 6,759, No. 17 Minnesota with 6,399, No. 14 Indiana with 6,059, No. 33 Kansas with 5,738 (doesn't report daily), No. 8 Wisconsin with 5,025, No. 9 Michigan with with 4,273, No. 11 North Carolina with 4,200, No. 16 Missouri with 4,131, No. 13 New Jersey with 4,073, No. 15 Arizona with 3,982, No. 26 Oklahoma with 3,732, No. 21 Iowa with 3,435, No. 28 Kentucky with 3,408, No. 22 Massachusetts with 3,224.
Miami-Dade's cases of 2,120 compared with 1,852 the day before and Broward's increase was 802 vs. 891. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 56 vs. 40, St. Lucie 83 vs. 74, Indian River 27 vs. 21 and Okeechobee 10 vs. 14.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 11,740,720 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Tuesday has been under 8 percent for seven days in a row, including a two-week low of 6.67 three days ago. The high was 10.06 on Nov. 13, which was the largest since 10.29 on Aug. 10 and ended three days under 8 percent.
Palm Beach County's percentage had been under 9 percent seven days in a row. The rate of 10.48 on Nov. 13 was the highest since 10.49 percent on Aug. 13. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate decreased to 8.94 percent on 128,226 tests from 9.21 on 119,980 tests one day ago. The two-week low was 8.26 four days ago. On Nov. 14, there were a record 146,050 tests with a 9.2 percentage. The rate of 11.37 on 49,592 tests on Nov. 13 was the highest rate since 12.11 on Aug. 16 on 34,423 tests. The last time it was 10 percent or more was 10.33 on Aug. 31. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record previous test total record was 142,964 July 11.
Miami-Dade's rate decreased to 7.44 percent from 7.74 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.81 on Nov. 13 and a two-week low of 7.16 two days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 6.03 percent one day after 6.88, a two-week low of 6.25 percent three days ago and a two-week high of 8.97 on Nov. 12.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was a two-week high of 10.4 percent one day after 9.84 and a low of 4.9 Nov. 14. Martin's rate was a two-week high of 10.28 percent one day after 9.03 and a two-week low of 3.82 Nov. 12. Indian River's rate was 4.9 percent one day after 6.65, a two-week low of 4.36 three days ago and a two-week high of 8.97 Nov. 13. Okeechobee's rate was 16.98 percent on 44 negative tests one day after a two-week high of 23.53 percent on 39 negative tests one day and a two-week low of 3.7 on 182 negative tests on Nov. 12. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.9 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.1 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which neared 1,426,000 deaths and passed 60.7 million cases Wednesday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.7 percent (-0.1). With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.5 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 in Martin (+0.1), 2.8 percent in Indian River (+0.1) and Okeechobee 2.2 percent
Florida has 850 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 810 per million. New York, which represents 13.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,765 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 182.9 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
A total of 104 people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with an increase of 1.
A total of 5,809 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 23 in one day .
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 16,033 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 185, and 357 were hospitalized, which went up by 1. From ages 5-14, there are 44,537, an increase of 541, with 328 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 683,242 of the 946,956 residents' cases. In that group, 1,184 have died with an increase of 5 for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 806,182 cases. A total of 3,195 have died, with 17 more, for a 0.40 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 15,659, with an increase of 103. Boca Raton moved into second at10,192 from 10,074, Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose by 48 to 10,130. Boynton Beach is at 5,790 from 5,752 and Delray Beach at 4,501 vs. 4,453.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 6,715, rising 60, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,688, with an increase of 23, and Stuart at 2,954, an increase of 20.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 493 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 54,133 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 52,637 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,502 in Palm Beach County, with 24 more compared with 21 the day before. Martin rose by 2 to 449, St. Lucie by 4 to 883, Indian River by 2 to 405 and Okeechobee stayed at 212.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 7,212 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 752 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 860 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 24 and Palm Beach County up 2.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 262,177, a rise of a world-high 2,252 Wednesday, with the record 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 268,221 deaths with an increase of 2,304. And the Covid Project has recorded 253,211 with a rise of 2,285.
Cases rose to 12,772,653, a rise of 181,490 five days after a record 195,542, according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as 183,601 five days after a record 192,805. Worldometers.info has it as 181,139 five days after a record 204,163.
The one-week death increase was 11,619 at 4.6 percent.
Last Wednesday in the U.S., there were 1,897 more deaths and 170,401 cases.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 34,387 with Johns Hopkins reporting 25 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 155, No. 7 Massachusetts 53, No. 8 Pennsylvania 144, No. 9 Georgia 46 and No. 10 Michigan 73.
Three states with at least 50 deaths set state records: No. 13 Ohio with 156, No. 18 Tennessee with 92, No. 24 Minnesota a tie with 72. Also, No.15 North Carolina 64, No. 14 Indiana 63, No. 21 Missouri 60, No. 23 Alabama 60 and No. 25 Wisconsin 51. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added 19 deaths Wednesday.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 19.2 percent of a record 12,025 deaths and 18.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 71,189 at 5.3 percent.
Last Wednesday's death increase was 11,249.
Cases increased by 616,434 four days after a record 662,957 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 620 to rise to 170,799. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 45,449 cases and is third at 6,166,898.
India reported 44,376 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,222,216. Also, India recorded 481 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 134,699 and in third place.
Mexico reported 858 deaths late Wednesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 103,597 in fourth place, and 10,335 cases one day after record 10,794.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,469 new deaths and 216,426 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 6696 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 18,213 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 722 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 25,853 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France announced 381 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 16,282 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,170,097. No. 9 Spain reported 369 death and 8,506 cases.
Two other European nations set death record: Russia and Germany.
No. 11 Russia reported a record 507 deaths and 23,675 cases, two days after a record 25,173 and is fifth overall with 2,162,503.
No. 17 Germany reported a record 416 deaths, eight days after the previous mark of 357, which at the time was the most since 333 on April 8. Germany also reported 20,825 case, behind a record 23,676 on Nov. 19.
No. 8 Iran reported 469 deaths, after a record 486 on No. 16, and a record 13,843 cases. Argentina reported 282 deaths and is in 10th, as well as 8,593 cases.
No. 23 Canada reported 92 deaths for a total of 11,710 and 5,022 cases days after record 7,052.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported 14 deaths and is at 6,555. Neighboring Norway reported 2 deaths to rise to 316, as well as 5551 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 36th. China added 21 cases Thursday.
