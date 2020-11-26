'Suspicious' Thanksgiving fire engulfs Florida shopping center

November 26, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 3:45 PM

State fire marshals are investigating a “suspicious” fire that engulfed a shopping center early Thanksgiving morning.

The fire at the Village Plaza shopping center in Daytona Beach broke out at about 4 a.m. Thursday and spread into several units, according to WKMG-TV in Orlando. Firefighters believe the flames started in a nutritional store.

Fire officials said a sprinkler system was not in place. Many of the units were not currently being leased and there were no people at the time of the fire.

