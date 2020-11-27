ATV rider killed in collision with car in Boynton Beach

A 21-year-old Boynton Beach man riding an ATV was killed in a collision with a car, Boynton Beach police said Thursday night.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest 10th Avenue and North Seacrest Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.
Resley Estime was riding a Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV south on North Seacrest Boulevard approaching Northwest 10th Avenue, police determined in a preliminary investigation. At the same time, a gray 2014 Toyota RAV 4, driven by Jean Alfred, 63, of Boynton Beach, was traveling north on North Seacrest Boulevard.
The driver of the RAV 4 made a left turn onto Northwest 10th Avenue at which time the ATV made contact with the front of the SUV, police said.
Estime was taken to Delray Medical Center, where he later died. Alfred was uninjured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call traffic homicide investigator Aramis Grigorian at 561-732-8116.
