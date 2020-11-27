Beachgoers enjoy sun-filled beach on Thanksgiving

On Palm Beach, some went for the view others the sun, but two brothers were there for the love of the game.
“It’s a non-contact sport when you start getting up there in age,” one brother said.
Playing chess on the beach is a new Thanksgiving tradition of sorts.
“With COVID-19 it’s been difficult to go anywhere,” the other brother said.
They’re not alone, Jacob Strand and his wife are moving back into the area just in time to welcome a new member to the family.
“I think if you can get out and try to enjoy life to the best extent possible, that’s not a bad thing either,” Strand said.
For Shannon and her son they are thankful for fresh air this holiday.
“He loves the outside,” Shannon said.
She says the best part is being able to call south Florida home.
“Sometimes I’m a little blown away by the fact that I live here,” Shannon said.
