Businesses in Delray Beach looking for a boost from Black Friday

All-day during Black Friday Morley Clothing in Delray Beach stayed busy.
"It's definitely really lived up to the hype we wanted. We've had a lot of great traffic in here much more than we've seen in the past month," employee Katie Boroian said.
Boroian said business never really suffered during the pandemic because of loyal customers. She said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday contributed to their bottom line.
"I can never stress enough how important it is to support small businesses at this time because other businesses that are corporate businesses will definitely survive in this time small businesses won't," she said.
Right next-door, "Shoes -N- More" just opened so both days are critical
"It's very important to have people coming in from the neighborhood and shopping. It's our customer base, it keeps us solid through good times and bad," employee Michelle Macintosh said.
Donna Reilly and Pam Cornelio said they're making sure their shopping dollars stay local.
"I think that small businesses are the heart and soul of the town, particularly a town like Delray. Without them we lose our individuality," Donna Reilly said.
Cornelio said she's loyal to small businesses.
"Another way to shop small is to help the small businesses out and keep them alive and here Delray," she said.
