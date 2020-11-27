Calendar celebrates Black male leaders in Palm Beach County

Celebrating success, a Palm Beach County woman is working to highlight to Black leaders in the community.
It’s called Project 12 and this year’s calendar is taking on a new meaning.
Mike Albritton is in the business of busses.
“We represent Florida,” he said.
His company is called Bus One.
“We are a motorcoach company here in Palm Beach County Florida. We’ve been around since 1988,” Albritton said.
Since then, he’s expanded his company while uplifting the community.
“80 percent of the advertising you see is provided by us to support local businesses,” he said.
Albritton is just one of the faces of Project 12.
“What I wanted to do is put out a publication that highlighted the positive men in all arenas,” Shenetria Moore said.
Moore started the calendar in 2014.
“To deflect the negative image of the Black male that we see,” she said,
Moore said renewed conversations on racial injustice has made this calendar critical.
“With everything that happened this year with George Floyd I couldn’t not, not doing it because of the pandemic,” she said.
So, on Jan. 2 a new edition will be unveiled.
“We got the mayor of Riviera Beach in this edition, we’ve got the Port Commissioner,” Moore said.
“Her recognition of us, myself and the company, it’s been tremendous,” Albritton said.
