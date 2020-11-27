Coast Guard rescues two men from capsized boat near Lake Worth Inlet

The Coast Guard rescued two men after their 18-foot boat capsized near the Lake Worth Inlet Thursday.
Officials said the incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. just one mile east of the inlet.
The two men were rescued and brought back to the Blue Heron Marina with no reported injuries.
“Having working safety equipment and effective means of communication aided the rescue personnel to respond quicker and save lives,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class William Griffin, coxswain at Station Lake Worth Inlet. “Flares are an excellent tool to use especially in the evening to help alert nearby vessels and rescue assets of your location.”
According to the Coast Guard, arrangements will be made to recover the boat.
