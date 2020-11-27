Delray Beach business helping people cope with pressures of the pandemic

A Delray Beach business is helping people cope with the pressures of the pandemic. For Robert Simm, Restore Hyper Wellness helped him get his life back on track.
“I’ve been going through a health journey you know this year like a lot of people have,” he said.
For the financial advisor and yoga studio owner, it started in March.
“I started to notice that I had a lot more anxiety than I’ve ever had,” Simm said. “Combination of a lot of factors the stock market was very volatile.”
For months he lost sleep and began losing patience.
“At the end of June I was really searching for how to fix myself,” he said. “I guess that’s the kind of right way to say it.”
That’s when he found Restore Hyper Wellness.
Joel Gaona is one of the owners. He said the goal is to offer alternative therapy for people dealing with mental health issues.
“The benefits of being in the infrared sauna, the lights are equipped to help you with anything specifically your body is looking to accomplish today,” he explained.
Gaona said after a 30-minute treatment is this sauna, "you’ll instantly feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.”
“Prevention, prevention, prevention,” Jade Gaona said.
Gaona is a partner in the business and a registered nurse.
“Red light therapy is very good for mitochondrial health, it helps with deep down into your cells,” she said. Joint lubrication, sleep, anxiety depression.”
She said they’ve had an increase in customers during the pandemic. In two weeks, they are opening a second location in Palm Beach Gardens. Now, this holiday season they want to pay it forward to those on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle.
“Anyone that walks through the door that’s a healthcare worker automatically gets 20 percent off of whatever they want,” she said.
