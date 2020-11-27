FAU football game at Middle Tennessee canceled

Florida Atlantic won't face Middle Tennessee this season for the first time since 2002.
The schools announced Friday that their football game scheduled for Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the Blue Raiders program.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes is always at the forefront and we understand and support Middle Tennessee's decision to cancel Saturday's game," FAU athletic director Brian White said. "I feel for our student-athletes and coaches who diligently prepared to represent FAU this weekend."
Both teams have played each other every year since the first meeting in 2003.
The Owls (5-1, 4-1 Conference USA) have had seven games either canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus.
