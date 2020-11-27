Man feeds Palm Beach County's homeless Thanksgiving meals

Francky Pierre-Paul handed out Thanksgiving dinners to those in need this year.
"So today we're going to be providing over 125 meals," he said.
Pierre-Paul runs a nonprofit called "A Different Shade of Love." He didn't hand out food on his own. Instead, he got help from his wife and a kid named Daniel.
"Something like this is very important because it keeps the community going, it gives the community energy and just a positive vibe all around," Daniel said.
So before Pierre-Paul sat down with his family for Thanksgiving, they passed through West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and a train station just off downtown West Palm Beach.
"We're going to other people's houses (who) don't have the luxury of buying a meal because of COVID-19," he said.
Ashli Paul and her family received a meal. The generosity touched her heart.
"We weren't going to do anything really, so the fact that we're at least having a Thanksgiving meal so it somewhat feels like Thanksgiving, is awesome," she said.
Pierre-Paul said he's blessed to help others.
"To be able to have a fresh meal, not just some meal that you put together, but a fresh meal that was made somewhere with love, that's all that matters," he said.
