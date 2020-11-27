Police: Missing West Palm Beach man located 'safe and sound'

UPDATE: West Palm Beach police said Thursday evening that Willie Lee Sasser was located "safe and sound."
EARLIER STORY:
Police are searching for a man they say was last seen Friday in West Palm Beach.
Willie Lee Sasser, 77, was last seen around the 2000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Sasser was with his family when they lost sight of him.
He is described as 5 foot, 7 inches tall weighing 120 pounds. Sasser is bald with brown eyes.
He was wearing black capri pants, a white shirt, tan hat, and a black and white checkered mask.
Anyone who locates Willie Lee Sasser is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department. The reference case number is 20-17877.
