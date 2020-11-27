5 Things To Know About Black Friday 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how we celebrate holidays and shop this year, so how will it effect Black Friday?
1. Black Friday deals aren't just on Friday
We are now in the midst of Black Friday week (not day), during a topsy turvy pandemic year, when everything is upside down.
Because social distancing is so important, stores are doing what they can to mitigate crowds. That includes doing away with hourly deals.
2. You can order sale items from your car
Sale prices will also be extended to online orders that you can pick up in store or curbside at many stores in The Gardens Mall.
The employees will put your order in your trunk for completely contact-less shopping.
3. For Black Friday purists, there will be social distancing and cleaning in stores
The Gardens Mall has installed sanitizing stations and conducts regular sanitizing and disinfecting, particularly in high-traffic areas.
They will also have roaming employees to help sanitize surfaces.
4. Here's when some Black Friday favorites will open
- Best Buy: Black Friday store hours will be from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- BJ's Wholesale Club: Will open normally from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Senior Hour and at 9 a.m. for all members. Check with your local club for extended hours.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Most stores will open at 5 a.m.
- Michaels: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Office Depot and OfficeMax: Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Old Navy: Open from 12:01 a.m. until 11 p.m.
- Walmart: Deals will be available in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
- Gardens Mall: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
5. You probably won't be able to find a new Xbox or PS5
Microsoft's new XBox Series S, and Sony's new PlayStation 5 sold out instantly.
The PS5 is now selling for as much as $1,600 on eBay. The XBox is going for $800 to well over $1,000.
