Hurricanes game, already postponed once, postponed again

Another Miami Hurricanes football game has been postponed, this time because of coronavirus concerns involving their opponent.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday that the Dec. 5 game at Wake Forest, originally scheduled for the Saturday after Thanksgiving, has been postponed because of "positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing" within the Demon Deacons program.
It was one of three Miami games postponed earlier this month after the Hurricanes dealt with their own COVID-19 issues.
The No. 10 Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 ACC), who haven't played since Nov. 14, won't play another game until Dec. 12 at the earliest.
Their next scheduled game is at Hard Rock Stadium against North Carolina.
