Lake Worth Beach man arrested after fatally striking bicyclist, leaving scene of crash

A Lake Worth Beach man has been arrested for fatally striking a bicyclist Thursday evening and then leaving the scene of the crash.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Victor Eduardo Tzul-Pachecho, 24, was traveling westbound on 2nd Avenue N. Thursday at 6:10 p.m. when he struck a bicyclist from the rear in his 2007 Dodge 1500 truck.
Witnesses says the impact vaulted the bicyclist onto the hood of Tzul-Pachecho's truck and then projected to the ground, coming to rest on the north shoulder of the road.
Tzul-Pachecho did not stop at the scene of the crash.
A witness called 911 and followed his truck until Palm Springs Police Department were able to conduct a traffic stop.
Tzul-Pachecho was arrested and charged with DUI causing death, driving without a license causing death, and failure to stop and remain at a crash involving death.
Anyone having any information concerning the identity of the bicyclist is encouraged to contact D.S. Schneider at 561-681-4542 or email schneiderd@pbso.org.
