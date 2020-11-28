Man arrested after fatally striking bicyclist, leaving scene of crash

A Lake Worth Beach man has been arrested after fatally striking a bicyclist Thursday evening and then leaving the scene of the crash, deputies said.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Victor Eduardo Tzul-Pachecho, 24, was traveling westbound on Second Avenue North shortly after 6 p.m. when he struck a bicyclist from the rear in his 2007 Dodge 1500 truck.
Witnesses said the impact vaulted the bicyclist onto the hood of Tzul-Pachecho's truck and then onto the ground, coming to rest on the north shoulder of the road.
Deputies said Tzul-Pachecho did not stop at the scene of the crash.
A witness called 911 and followed his truck until Palm Springs police were able to conduct a traffic stop.
Tzul-Pachecho was arrested on charges of driving under the influence causing death, driving without a license causing death, and failure to stop and remain at a crash involving death.
Anyone with information about the bicyclist's identity is encouraged to contact detectives at 561-681-4542.
Scripps Only Content 2020