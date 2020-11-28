For second straight weekend, FSU's football game postponed

For the second consecutive weekend, a Florida State home football game has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday that the Seminoles' home game against Virginia has been postponed after "positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing" within Florida State's program.
"Our team underwent the mandated third-party testing yesterday and learned late last night that we had one positive test," FSU athletic director David Coburn said in a statement Saturday. "Contact tracing this morning determined that, with opt-outs and injuries, we had just 44 scholarship players for the game, with some position groups depleted almost entirely."
FSU's home game against Clemson last weekend was also postponed after the Tigers traveled to Tallahassee with a player who tested positive for COVID-19.
Much like Clemson the week before, the Cavaliers had already traveled to Tallahassee for the game.
"We deeply regret that many Florida State and Virginia fans have already traveled to the game, as well as Virginia's team," Coburn said. "We simply had no way of knowing we would not be playing until this morning. We made every effort to play, but we could not do so in a way that was safe for the players."
Before last weekend, FSU had not needed to reschedule any games in 2020.
The Cavaliers beat the Seminoles 31-24 last year in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A new date has not been set for either the Clemson or Virginia games.
Scripps Only Content 2020