State's coronavirus deaths up 109, cases increase 17,324 in 2 days of data

After reporting no data on Thanksgiving, Florida added 109 deaths and 17,344 cases over two days, the Florida Health Department announced Friday.
The state also listed separate daily data for positivity rates and daily tests. Total tests reported from labs Tuesday were 128,205 but it jumped to an all-time high of 170,297 Wednesday then 120,625 Thursday. The percentages went from 7.10 percent to 6.67 and a two-week low of 6.20. Palm Beach County dropped from 7.07 percent to a two-week low of 5.38 then 5.58 percent.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
In the state report, 26 deaths were reported Thursday but the number for Wednesday wasn't available.
With two days of data, the averages for one day are 54.5 deaths and 8,672 cases.
The only other time numbers weren't were released was Saturday, Oct. 10, when there was a data discrepancy problem and data weren't released until the next day.
Wednesday's 97 deaths were the most in one day since 105 on Oct. 21, when it last hit triple digits. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Monday's increase of 94 was the most ever for that day of the week. That day the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 residents to 17,100 on Nov. 7. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 265 days, the death toll has reached 18,363 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 18,596, which increased by 5 to 233.
Deaths rose by 79 last Friday.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Cases reached 979,020 with only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 California reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 one week ago Wednesday, after surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Cases have been trending up in the state with the lowest this week 6,331 Tuesday. Cases rose by 8,376 Wednesday and 9,085 last Friday.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the 10,101 cases were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases had been exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high in July that was surpassed one week by Illinois with 15,415 and then California with 15,442 Saturday.
Palm Beach County increased over two days 6 to 1,676 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after 7 Wednesday.
Martin reported a decline of 3 deaths to 175 after reporting 5 fatalities on Wednesday, the first in 16 days. St. Lucie increased by 3 to 365, Indian River by 4 to 136 and Okeechobee remained at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward rose by 10 and Miami-Dade 7.
With a net increase of 27 deaths in South Florida of the 109 state total, there are 7,839 which is 42.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over eight days is 553, an average of 69, compared with 444 the previous week.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 64,787 for an average of 8,085 at 7.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 52,866 for an average of 7,552. The average since the first case, which was 271 days ago, is 3,613 per day.
Florida's total of 929,020 cases is about 7.5 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 13 million Friday after 12 million Saturday and 11 million the previous Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 1,154 two days after 449. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Thursday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 53 each on Oct. 29.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 344 compared with 304 two days before. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,748 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 25 more in two days.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 14th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place, reporting 51 deaths Friday at 21,207. California reported 54 for third place with at 19,033. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,942, adding 17 fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 29 deaths over seven days for 1.7 percent with an average of 44 per week since the first death. The U.S. figure is4.1 percent with the world at 5.2 percent.
Miami-Dade increased to 3,799 with 43 more in seven days and 100 average since the first death. Broward is at 1,648 with the increase of 43 in a week and average of 45 since the first fatality. St. Lucie has gone up by 11 deaths compared with Martin 2, Indian River by 7 and Okeechobee zero.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Oklahoma's 1,680 with 24 reported Friday for two days of data.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 16 to 920, Pinellas by 1 to 885 in fifth place, Polk remained at 671 in sixth, Orange up by 7 to 642 in seventh, Duval up by 7 to 586 in eighth and Lee decreased by 3 to 573.
The state report Friday identified the death of a 93-year-old woman in Indian River but none for Palm Beach County or St. Lucie, Martin or Okeechobee.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, third in the nation and 23rd in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
California is first place for cases, 1,171,324 with 12,635 more Friday two days after a U.S. record 18,350. Texas is second at 1,171,324 with 2,473 two days after a state-record 14,648. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 628,375 with an increase of 8,176, the most since 10,553 on April 25.
Nineteen states reported at least 2,000 cases though most were two days of data. No. 4 Illinois reported 7,594 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13 and now a total of 705,063.
Others with high numbers reporting one day of data: No. 12 Pennsylvania with 7,360, No. 26 Utah with 6,142, No. 17 Minnesota with 5,704, No. 14 Indiana with 5,700, No. 10 Tennessee with 4,340, No. 15 Arizona with 4,314, No.13 New Jersey with 4,095, No. 22 Colorado with 3,891.
Others with high two days of data: No. 7 Ohio with 17,065, No. 9 Michigan with 17,162, No. 11 North Carolina with 8,008.
Miami-Dade's cases of 3,752 compared with 2,120 two days before and Broward's increase was 1,644 vs. 802. In the Treasure Coast area, Martin was 100 vs. 56, St. Lucie 149 vs. 83, Indian River 109 vs. 27 and Okeechobee 18 vs. 10.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 11,949,292 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Thursday has been under 8 percent for nine days in a row. The high was 10.06 on Nov. 13, which was the largest since 10.29 on Aug. 10 and ended three days under 8 percent.
Palm Beach County's percentage had been under 9 percent nine days in a row. The rate of 10.48 on Nov. 13 was the highest since 10.49 percent on Aug. 13. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate decreased from 8.93 percent to 8.41 to a two-week low of8.09. On Nov. 14, there were at the time a record 146,050 tests with a 9.2 percentage. The rate of 11.37 on 49,592 tests on Nov. 13 was the highest rate since 12.11 on Aug. 16 on 34,423 tests. The last time it was 10 percent or more was 10.33 on Aug. 31. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record previous test total record was 142,964 July 11.
Miami-Dade's rates went from 7.45 percent to a two-week lof of 6.28 to 7.0, a two-week high of 9.83 on Nov. 13. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rates went from 5.97 percent to 6.1 to 6.28, and a two-week low of 6.27 percent five days ago and a two-week high of 8.78 on Nov. 13.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate went from a two-week high of 10.4 percent to 7.01 to a two-week low of 4.64. Martin's rates went from a two-week high of 10.28 percent to 8.22 to 5.96, as well as a two-week low of 3.85 Nov. 14. Indian River's rates went from 5.0 percent to 8.70 to 6.13, a two-week low of 4.36 five days ago and a two-week high of 8.97 Nov. 13. Okeechobee's rates were from 18.52 percent on 44 negative tests, then 14.89 on 80 negative tests and a two-week low of 1.43 on 207 negative tests with a two-week high of 25.0 percent on 39 negative tests three days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.9 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.0 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which passed 1,448,000 deaths and passed 62.0 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.6 percent (-0.1), compared with Broward at 1.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.4 percent (-0.1) in St. Lucie, 2.8 in Martin (-0.1), 2.8 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.1 percent (-0.1)
Florida has 855 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 817 per million. New York, which represents 13.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,770 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 185.8 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
A total of 107 people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with an increase of 3 in two days.
A total of 5,833 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 24 in one day .
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 16,356 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 323, and 359 were hospitalized, which went up by 2. From ages 5-14, there are 45,586 44,537, an increase of 1,049, with 328 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 695,217 of the 963,751 residents' cases. In that group, 1,196 have died with an increase of 12 for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 820,418 cases. A total of 3,224 have died, with 29 more, for a 0.39 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 15,869 with an increase of 210. Boca Raton is in second at 10,468 from 10,192 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose by 153 to 10,283. Boynton Beach is at 5,916 from 5,790 and Delray Beach at 4,607 vs. 4,501
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 6,817, rising 102, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,734, with an increase of 46, and Stuart at 3,207, an increase of 53.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 11 to 504 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 54,467 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 53,091 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,533 in Palm Beach County, with 31 more compared with 24 two days before. Martin rose by 2 to 451, St. Lucie by 1 to 884, Indian River by 9 to 414 and Okeechobee by 2 to 214.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 7,233 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 755 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 860 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 21 and Palm Beach County up 3.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 264,858, a rise of a world-high 1,406 Friday, with the record 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 271,029 deaths with an increase of 1,364. And the Covid Project has recorded 255,904 with a rise of 1,374.
With many states reporting two days of data, cases rose to 13,088,821, a rise of a record 205,557 seven days after a record 195,542 , according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as a record 194,979, seven days after the record mark of 192,805. Worldometers.info has it as 164,103 seven days after a record 204,163.
The one-week death increase was 10,341 at 4.1 percent.
Last Friday in the U.S., there were 1,917 more deaths and 196,010 cases.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 34,457 with Johns Hopkins reporting 14 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 66, No. 7 Massachusetts 29 (two days), No. 8 Pennsylvania 139 (two days), No. 9 Georgia 30 and No. 10 Michigan 172 (two days).
Also, No. 24 Minnesota reported a state-record 101 and No. 13 Ohio 72. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported a decrease of 1 deaths after no data Thursday.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 12.6 percent of the 10,820 deaths two days after record 12,242 deaths and 18.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 71,274 at 5.2 percent.
Last Friday's death increase was 11,151.
Cases increased by 613,259 after a record 662,911 on Nov. 13 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 501 to rise to 171,998. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 33,780 cases and is third at 6,238,350.
India reported 43,082 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,309,787. Also, India recorded 492 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 135,715 and in third place.
Mexico reported 631 deaths late Friday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 104,873 in fourth place, and a record 12,081 cases.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,510 new deaths and 224,094 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 521 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 16,022 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 827 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 28,352 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France announced 581 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 12,459 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,196,119. No. 9 Spain reported 294 deaths and 8,348 cases.
No.10 Russia reported 496 deaths one day after a 524 and a record 27,543 cases and is fifth overall with 2,215,533
No. 8 Iran reported 406 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16, and a record 14,051 cases.
No. 23 Canada reported 95 deaths for a total of 11,894 and 5,967 cases after record 6,131 on Sunday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported 16 deaths and is at 6,681. Neighboring Norway reported a record 22 deaths to climb to 328, as well as 194 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 36th. China added 6 cases Saturday.
Japan reported 29 deaths, tied for the most since a record 29 in May to rise to 2,078 and 2,504 cases, less than the record 2,586 on Saturday.
