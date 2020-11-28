State's coronavirus deaths up 109, cases increase 17,324 in 2 days of data

Five European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 521 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 16,022 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 827 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 28,352 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France announced 581 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 12,459 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,196,119. No. 9 Spain reported 294 deaths and 8,348 cases.

No.10 Russia reported 496 deaths one day after a 524 and a record 27,543 cases and is fifth overall with 2,215,533