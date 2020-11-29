Deceased man found with gunshot wound(s) overnight in West Palm Beach

Police found a deceased man, who apparently died after being shot, under a bridge on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard overnight in West Palm Beach.
At 1:37 a.m. officers responded to a Shotspotter gunshot detection call at 440 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
When they arrived they located the deceased man.
Pending the medical examiner's findings, the cause of death appears to be gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Robbins at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-TIPS.
