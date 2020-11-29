Greenacres woman dies in Florida's Turnpike crash Saturday night near Vero Beach

A 63-year-old Greenacres woman was killed in a crash on Florida's Turnpike near Vero Beach Saturday night.
At 6:58 p.m. traffic was stopped on the turnpike in the southbound lanes in the area of mile marker 173 due to a previous unrelated crash.
A vehicle approached the stopped traffic and failed to stop, colliding with a pickup truck, killing the passenger, a 63-year-old woman from Greenacres and seriously injuring the driver, a 75-year-old Greenacres man.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash caused a chain reaction that damaged six other vehicles.
The case is still pending investigation.
