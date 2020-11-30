Another defendant changes plea in Jupiter day spa case

A third defendant charged in connection to an alleged prostitution ring at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter changed her plea Monday morning.
Shen Mingbi, 60, entered a guilty plea to one misdemeanor charge of soliciting another to commit prostitution. Records show the count had adjudication withheld. Prosecutors did not pursue all other remaining charges against Mingbi.
During the hearing, the state attorney's office told the court it expected to reach a plea agreement with the remaining defendant, Lei Wang, 41, later this week.
The judge ordered Mingbi to report to probation within 72 hours. Her attorney told the court she's currently residing in the Orange County area.
The plea calls for one year of probation, a $5,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. Court records show Mingbi can pay off her 100 hours of community service at a rate of $10 an hour due to the coronavirus pandemic. She can also apply for early termination within six months if all of those conditions are successfully completed.
Mingbi was also ordered to forfeit $20,000 to the Jupiter Police Department.
In September, the state attorney's office dropped all misdemeanor charges against 25 men for allegedly soliciting prostitution at the day spa, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Prosecutors dismissed those charges after an appeals court ruled secret surveillance film from inside the spa could not be used as evidence at trial.
Scripps Only Content 2020