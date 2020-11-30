Boca Raton organization offering free virtual mental health workshop for seniors, caregivers

Winter worries only made worse by COVID-19. Seniors are not only at-risk physically, but mentally.
According to a new poll, in July nearly half of people, 65 and older said the pandemic had negatively impacted their mental health.
Experts are now warning a second wave is coming and a Boca Raton organization is hoping to help.
Danielle Hartmann is President of Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services. On Dec. 14, they are offering a free mental health workshop on Zoom featuring Dr. Susan Lehmann, the clinical director of Geriatric Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University.
“Family caregivers have had a really tough time because a lot of the community resources that they have turned to haven’t been able to be available for them,” said Dr. Lehmann.
During the session, Dr. Lehmann will focus on ways to help your loved ones cope.
“I do think number one is really going to be every possible way to continue to have social connections. Just keep an open mind for every possible avenue,” she said.
To participate in the workshop, and pre-register for the virtual event, click here.
