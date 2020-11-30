Cold weather shelter to open in Vero Beach for the next few days

A cold weather shelter will be open in Vero Beach Monday and Tuesday night, and possibly Wednesday night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. However, The Source Ministries will be limiting capacity because of COVID-19 to just 15 people.
Assistant Director Maureen Archer is hopeful they will still be able to answer the community’s needs.
They will be asking people to wear masks, undergo a temperature check, and wash their hands before settling in for the night.
People using the shelter will be given a free warm meal.
“We have definitely seen since COVID started, a lot of fresh faces that we haven’t seen before so I can definitely say tonight that we may see some new faces due to COVID and things of that nature,” Archer said.
The Source is also planning to start using a new ‘Dignity Bus’ to expand the capacity they have for people needing a place to sleep. That will be used year-round, not just for cold weather.
Scripps Only Content 2020