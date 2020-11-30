Cold weather shelter to open in Vero Beach for the next few days

Cold weather shelter to open in Vero Beach for the next few days
November 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 11:31 PM

A cold weather shelter will be open in Vero Beach Monday and Tuesday night, and possibly Wednesday night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. However, The Source Ministries will be limiting capacity because of COVID-19 to just 15 people.

Assistant Director Maureen Archer is hopeful they will still be able to answer the community’s needs.

They will be asking people to wear masks, undergo a temperature check, and wash their hands before settling in for the night.

People using the shelter will be given a free warm meal.

“We have definitely seen since COVID started, a lot of fresh faces that we haven’t seen before so I can definitely say tonight that we may see some new faces due to COVID and things of that nature,” Archer said.

The Source is also planning to start using a new ‘Dignity Bus’ to expand the capacity they have for people needing a place to sleep. That will be used year-round, not just for cold weather.

Scripps Only Content 2020