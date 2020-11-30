Deadline to apply for food assistance set for Monday

The deadline to apply for food assistance through the CARES ACT is on Monday at 11:59 p.m.
According to the county, one card can be given per household. One to two-member households will receive $400. Three to four-member households will receive $800.
Households of five or more people will receive $1,000.
Applicants must present evidence their household was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must provide proof of income, such as last pay stub or last filed tax return, valid government-issued ID, and Social Security card.
Clients who received assistance for rental and utility services thru COVID Cares program may apply for the food assistance without uploading additional documentation.
The county has allocated $5 million from the Cares Act for the program.
To apply for food assistance, click here.
For more information, contact CSD's Contact Centre at 561-355-4792.
