Dolphins to make first-ever trip to Vegas in prime time

The penultimate regular season game for the Miami Dolphins has been set for the day after Christmas.
Miami will travel to the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 26 for a prime-time game on the NFL Network, the league announced Monday.
It will be Miami's first-ever trip to Las Vegas.
The NFL also announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. earlier in the day. That game will be played at 1 p.m. on the NFL Network.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are reeling, having dropped three of their last four games.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins (7-4) have won six of their last seven games and vying for a playoff berth. Miami is just a game behind Buffalo for the lead in the AFC East Division standings.
