Dolphins to make first-ever trip to Vegas in prime time
By Peter Burke | November 30, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 10:45 AM

The penultimate regular season game for the Miami Dolphins has been set for the day after Christmas.

Miami will travel to the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 26 for a prime-time game on the NFL Network, the league announced Monday.

It will be Miami's first-ever trip to Las Vegas.

The NFL also announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. earlier in the day. That game will be played at 1 p.m. on the NFL Network.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are reeling, having dropped three of their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins (7-4) have won six of their last seven games and vying for a playoff berth. Miami is just a game behind Buffalo for the lead in the AFC East Division standings.

