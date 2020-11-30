Fire damages kitchen at Rocco’s Tacos in Palm Beach Gardens

A fire erupted early Monday at the Rocco’s Tacos in Palm Beach Gardens.
The fire started before dawn at the PGA Commons location along PGA Boulevard.
Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue said the fire started in the kitchen, causing extensive damage.
The business above was also damaged in the fire.
"No one was injured and we are thankful to our local fire department for quickly containing the fire," owner Rocco Mangel said in a statement. "We will be assessing the damage with our team. Our main priority is placing our employees at our other locations and making sure they are taken care of this holiday season. We anticipate reopening very soon."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020