Florida COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

The state of Florida's COVID-19 dashboard lists more than 999-thousand total cases on the cusp of passing the one million mark like California and Texas.
Dr. Kleper De Almeida, an infectious disease specialist with JFK Medical Center, said it's a number we've reached in part because of collective behavior.
"We are not paying attention to wearing a mask when we are in close spaces with other folks," he said.
His concern is on the days and weeks ahead with so many families who gathered over Thanksgiving.
"We expect these numbers to increase given that we had a significant amount of traveling last week," he said.
An increase expected to slow once a vaccine is available. De Almeida said people older than 65 and health care workers would take priority.
"Once we begin vaccinating, I expect to see a progressive decrease in the number of new infections," she said.
It will be just a matter of weeks until vaccines are collected according to Governor Ron DeSantis. He said the state's allotment would be significant.
"Out of 40 million doses by the end of the month, that's 20 million people. Florida's share would be at least a million maybe as much as two million," DeSantis said.
One major priority will be long-term care facilities.
"Because they're congregant settings where the virus can spread more if it gets in," he said.
Dr. De Almeida said people need to wash their hands, wear a mask, and social distance.
Scripps Only Content 2020