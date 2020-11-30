FSU game at Duke nixed; 'Canes to travel to Duke instead

Florida State won't play Duke next weekend as scheduled.
Instead, Duke will host Miami on Saturday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the schedule changes late Sunday, one day after the Seminoles were forced to miss their game against Virginia because of positive COVID-19 tests among Florida State's players.
At the same time, the Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 ACC) were in need of an opponent after their Dec. 5 game at Wake Forest was postponed because of coronavirus concerns within the Demon Deacons program.
The Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) will not play for a third consecutive weekend. Their Nov. 21 game against No. 4 Clemson was postponed just hours before kickoff after the Tigers traveled to Tallahassee with a player who had tested positive.
Florida State and Miami haven't played since Nov. 14.
The Blue Devils defeated Miami 27-17 at Wallace Wade Stadium last season.
Scripps Only Content 2020