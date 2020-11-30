Jupiter sending Christmas letters to Santa Claus

The town of Jupiter is helping children make sure their Christmas wish list makes it to Santa Claus.
Good boys and girls can send their letter to the North Pole using three different methods of communication:
- Drop it off at the mailbox at the Community Center located at 200 Military Trail
- Click here to send it by email using the form on the town's website
- Mail your letter to the following address:
Dear Santa
c/o Town of Jupiter Community Center
Recreation Department
200 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
Letters will be accepted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 18.
The town says children who use mail or drop off a letter should remember to include their full name and address so Santa can write them back.
