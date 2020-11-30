Missing Boca Raton woman located, police say

UPDATE: According to Boca Raton police, Marilyn Ruddy has been located.
EARLIER STORY:
Boca Raton police are searching for a missing, endangered woman they say suffers from dementia.
Marilyn Ruddy, 84, was last seen in the area of 1200 S Ocean Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. Monday.
Police said Ruddy is believed to be on foot.
She is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. Ruddy has gray hair.
She was wearing a royal blue shirt and dark capri pants.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Marilyn Ruddy or has any information to help police locate her is asked to contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201.
