Prosecutor: Murder suspect in death of fire captain should return to jail

"In the approximately 10-month period prior to the shooting, the defendant and victim appeared to exchange text messages dealing with the buying, selling or trading of drugs on at least 77 separate occasions," state attorney's office investigator John P. Boyle wrote. "In the course of reviewing the text messages, it becomes readily apparent that Mr. Rind, his roommate 'Alex' and Mr. Gilliard were engaged in an ongoing conspiracy to distribute narcotics that Mr. Rind either received prescriptions for or brought back during his trips to Mexico. Much of the conversations occur over long text message exchanges."