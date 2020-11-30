State's 6,659 new cases are 681 short of million; deaths increase by 97

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 205 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 12,330 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 672 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 16,377 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 406 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 4,005 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,222,488. No. 9 Spain 133 deaths and 6,659 cases. No.10 Russia 368 deaths four days after a record 524 and 26,338 cases three days after a record 27,543 cases and is fifth overall with 2,295,654.