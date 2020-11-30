State reports 7,363 new coronaviris cases; deaths increase by 58

Florida reported 7,363 new coronavirus cases, which is 1,086 more than the day before, but the increase of 58 deaths, with none in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast area, was 21 fewer than the previous day, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday.
Also, total tests reported from labs Saturday were 103,131, more than 97,760 one day earlier but lower than a record 170,285 three days ago. The daily first-time positivity rate increased from 7.13 percent to 7.85, which is the 11th day in a row it is under 8 percent. Palm Beach County climbed from 5.54 percent to 7.06, the first time in four days it was 6 percent or more.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the "danger" threshold.
Cases reached 992,660 with only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 California reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 one week ago Wednesday, after surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
A total of 27.3 percent of the cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,024. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 341, Broward 821, St. Lucie 38, Martin and Indian River each 17, and Okeechobee zero.
On Friday, cases for two days of data were 17,344 (8,672 each day average) after no data were released on Thanksgiving. Two other days last week cases were more than 7,000: 8,555 Tuesday and 8,376 Wednesday.
Cases three times last week were under 7,000: 6,277 on Saturday, 6,331 Monday and 6,606 last Sunday. Before that the lowest was 4,663 on Nov. 16.
Florida's cases are 7.4 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 13 million Friday after 12 million Saturday and 11 million the previous Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 23rd in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 54,226 for an average of 7,747at 5.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 32,213 for an average of 7,602. The average since the first case, which was 273 days ago, is 3,636 per day.
The state Sunday reported 33 deaths with at least 25 previous cases added as fatalities for a net increase of 58.
On Friday, deaths rose by 79 with 109 reported over two days after Thanksgiving.
Wednesday's 97 deaths were the most in one day since 105 on Oct. 21, when it last hit triple digits. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Monday's increase of 94 was the most ever for that day of the week. That day the state passed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 267 days, the death toll has reached 18,500 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 18,736 which increased by 1 to 236.
Deaths rose by 41 last Saturday.
Palm Beach County remained at 1,678 deaths after 2 more over two days. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 11 to 3,834 and Broward is second at 1,659 with increase of 7.
In St. Lucie, 1 fatality was removed for a decrease to 366 as Martin remaiend at 172, Indian River at 136 and Okeechobee at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 17 deaths in South Florida of the 48 state total, there are 7,888 which is 42.6 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over seven days is 519, an average of 74 and 2.9 percent, compared with 473 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 30 deaths over seven days for 1.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.8 percent with the world at 5.1 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Friday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 55 on Oct. 31.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 115 compared with 124 two days before. The state reported Sunday there are currently 4,059 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 141 more in one day.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 14th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths of Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 18 states, including New Mexico's 1,540 with 13 reported Sunday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 3 to 923, Pinellas by 10 to 895 in fifth place, Polk by 2 to 6731 in sixth, Orange up by 3 to 645 in seventh, Duval by 5 to 591 in eighth and Lee by 1 to 574.
The state report Sunday identified the death of an 85-year-old woman from St. Lucie though the net decrease was 1.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, the 10,101 cases were the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 12,271,258 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs through Friday has been under 8 percent for 11 days in a row. The high was 8.74 on Nov. 16 and the low was 6.18 two days ago.
The state's total daily positivity rate moved from 8.8 percent in one day to above 10 percent at `10.06, the first time it was above that barrier since Nov. 13 at 11.37. During the record 170,285 tests the rate was 8.41 percent. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
Palm Beach County's two-week high was 10.02 on Nov. 16. The rate of 10.48 on Nov. 13 was the highest since 10.49 percent on Aug. 13. The two-week low was 5.39 three days ago.
The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rates went to a two-week high of 10.4 percent from 8.28 and a two-week low of 6.32 three days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate went from 7.49 percent to 7.28, and a two-week low of 6.14 two days ago and a two-week high of 8.03 on Nov. 16.
St. Lucie's rate went from 6.97 percent to 5.91 percent with the two-week low 4.70 two days ago and two-week high of 10.4 four days ago. Martin's rate went from 6.25 percent to 6.01, as well as a two-week low of 4.81 Nov. 18 and a two-week high of 10.3 four days ago. Indian River's rate was 4.03 percent after a two-week low of 3.77 oand a two-week high of 8.71 three days ago. Okeechobee's rate was 1.72 on 57 negative tests and one positive one day after 3.02 on `193 negative tests and a two-week high of 25.0 percent on 39 negative tests five days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.9 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.0 percent in the United States and 2.3 percent worldwide, which neared 1,465,000 deaths and neared 63.0 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.6 percent, Broward 1.6, Miami-Dade 1.7, St. Lucie 3.4 percent, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.8 percent, Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 861, U.S. 825, world 187.9. New York, which represents 12.9 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,774 per million. Six months ago New York was 29.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
Ages 25-34: 111 people with an increase of 1.
55 and older: 93 percent of fatalities. Smaller percentage tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 5,873 people 85 and older, an increase of 16 in one day.
Infant to 4: 16,610 cases, an increase of 160, and 362 were hospitalized, which went up by 2. Ages 5-14: 46,399 cases, an increase of 437, with 328 in the hospital at one time, which declined by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 706,564 of the 976,944 residents' cases. In that group, 1,207 have died with an increase of 47 for a 0.17 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 827,407 cases. A total of 3,251 have died, with 12 more, for a 0.39 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 15,996 with an increase of 69. No. 2 Boca Raton went rose by 79 to 10,634. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose by 140 to 10,443. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 6,016 from 5,982. No. 5 Delray Beach at 4,651 vs. 4,630.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 6,904, rising 27, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,758, with an increase of 11, and Stuart at 3,026, a rise of 6.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 504 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 54,706 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 53,403 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,550, with 7 more compared with 10 day before. Martin rose by 2 to 454, St. Lucie by 2 to 888, Indian River decreased by 1 to 416 and Okeechobee stayed at 214.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-nine percent of the deaths, 7,277 are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 20. Palm Beach County second at 755 with no change. Miami-Dade leads with 862.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 266,847, a rise of a world-high 800 Sunday, with the record 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins.
Weekly changes: Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 920 more deaths and 142,734 cases. The one-week death increase was 9,728 at 3.8 percent.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: increase of 8 at 34,22 after daily high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths for New York, with the latter not a positive case. No. 2 Texas: increase of 48 at 21,357. No. 3 California: increase of 32 at 19,121. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 13 at 16,978.
Among states in top 10: No. 23 Illinois 56, No. 7 Massachusetts 46, No. 8 Pennsylvania U.S.-high 78, No. 9 Georgia 3 and No. 10 Michigan no data.
Also, No. 57 Minnesota and No. 11 Arizona 10. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., reported no data on the weekend.
Cases
Cases increased to 13,244,417 with a rise of 155,596, one day after a record 203,117 with many states reporting two days of data, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 1,98,934 with 15,614 more four days after a U.S. record 18,350. No. 2 Texas 1,157,273 with 6,044 four days after a state-record 14,648. No. 4 Illinois at 720,114 with 7,178 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 634,438 with an increase of 6,723.
NIneteen reported at least 2,000 cases. States with high numbers included No. 16 Minnesota a state-record 8,953, No. 7 Ohio 7,729, No. 12 Pennsylvania 5,529, No. 14 Indiana 4,335, No. 13 New Jersey 3,851, No. 8 Wisconsin 3,831, No. 11 North Carolina 3,820, No. 21 Colorado 3,489, No. 14 Arizona 3,221, No. 17 Missouri 3,193, No. 10 Tennessee 3,050.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.2 percent of the 7,299 deaths four days after record 12,242 deaths and 18.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: Last Sunday there were 7,803 deaths and 517,079 cases. The one-week death increase was 71,224 at 5.1 percent.
Cases: Increased by 502,335 after a record 662,911 on Nov. 13 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
No. 2 Brazil: 211 deaths to rise to 172,848. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 24,468 cases and is third at 6,314,740.
No. 3 India: 494 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 136,696 and in third place. Cases: 41,810 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,392,912.
No. 4 Mexico: 196 deaths compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 105,655 in fourth place: Cases: 6,388 two days after record 12,081.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,181 new deaths and 162,183 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 215 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 12,155 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 541 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 20,648 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 198 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 9,784 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,218,483. No. 9 Spain reported no data over the weekend after 294 deaths and 8,348 cases Friday. No.10 Russia 459 deaths three days after a record 524 and 26,683 cases two days after a record 27,543 cases and is fifth overall with 2,269,316.
No. 8 Iran: 389 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16, and 12,950 cases two days after a record 14,051 cases.
No. 24 Canada: 56 deaths for a total of 12,032 and 5,468 cases after record 6,131 Nov. 22.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data over the weekend and is at 6,681. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for two days in a one to remain at 328, as well as 282 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 38th. China added 18 cases Monday.
Japan: 13 deaths to rise to 2,139, including 13 on a ship, and 2,066 cases one day after record 2,684.
