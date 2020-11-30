Wellington councilman raises concern after spike in virus cases

Gabriel's Cafe and Grille has been a staple in Wellington for the past 31 years, and it's no surprise that owner Gabriel Finochietti says 2020 has been the hardest.
"The biggest change is the older crowd that doesn't come out. They are the ones who don't come out because of health issues, or because they are afraid of catching something, so they don't go out," said Finochietti.
He said he's been open every day this year so far, except Thanksgiving, to help deal with the loss of business.
"I have to work every day to keep the business going," said Finochietti.
Rising COVID-19 cases in Wellington is not something area business owners want to hear.
"In the week between Nov. 22 and yesterday, Nov. 29, we had 210 new cases in Wellington,” says Village Council member John McGovern.
He took to social media when he noticed that spike.
McGovern said that's a major increase from September when the state entered Phase Three, and Wellington was down to approximately 30 cases a week.
While the numbers are alarming, McGovern said it is not too late to make changes.
"We must wear masks. We must socially distance. We must not be outside as much as possible. We must hand sanitize,” said McGovern.
These are smart practices they hope will keep the community safe.
