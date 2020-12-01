Alleged 'porch pirate' arrested in Stuart

A Bradenton man, who officials say was temporarily living in Stuart, was arrested Monday for stealing packages from a home in the Hammock Creek community in Palm City.
The burglary and theft were caught on exterior camera footage.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the "porch pirate" was in the parking lot of a shopping plaza when he was recognized by what deputies called an "alert citizen" who had seen the suspect's photo on a social media post from the sheriff's office and thought the man fit the suspect's description.
The sheriff's office said the "alert citizen" snapped some photos, including the suspect's vehicle tag number.
Detectives identified the man as 31-year-old Steven Andrew Dudzinski.
Dudzinski was questioned about the burglary and thefts and claimed no recollection of being involved in it.
Investigators showed the video to Dudzinski and he then admitted it was him.
"We can’t possibly say it enough—but thank you to all of our citizens who utilize social media to help us solve crimes," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.
Dudzinski was booked into the Martin County Jail and charged with burglary and theft.
