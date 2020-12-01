Florida surpasses 1 million cases of COVID-19

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom 603 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 13,430 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, 785 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 19,350 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 466 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 8,083 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,230,571. No. 9 Spain 442 deaths and 8,257 cases. No.10 Russia record 569 deaths and 26,402 cases four days after a record 27,543 cases and is fifth overall with 2,322,056.