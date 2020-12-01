Identical twins among 4 new Port St. Lucie police officers

The Port St. Lucie Police Department welcomed four recruits Monday, but two of them have the agency seeing double.
The new officers were sworn in during a socially-distant ceremony at city hall, but the crowd couldn't keep their eyes off two of them.
Stenly and Nikki Tomczyk are identical twins.
The duo was part of the Police Explorers program before they graduated from Treasure Coast High School in 2018.
The twins have worked at every job together, and law enforcement is what they have been looking forward to their entire lives.
"It’s something we've always done. The Explorers program really helped us out and has shown us how this certain agency works. It's a great program for anyone who is interested in law enforcement," Stenly Tomczyk said.
"I’m very happy. It took a long time to get here, especially with the whole virus and everything. Everything got delayed, so finally, you know, we’re here," Nikki Tomczyk said.
The twins will hit the streets in two weeks.
This is the first time in the department's history that identical twins are serving on the job simultaneously.
Alexis Bieger and Ivan Dominguez were also sworn in Monday as new members of the police department.
