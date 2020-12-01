Matt Sczesny chronicles his experiences participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Day 1: Nov. 30, 2020
Inside the medical office building on the JFK Medical Center campus in Atlantis, I started filling out the forms to take part in the COVID-19 vaccine trial Monday morning.
The decision to do this did take some thought on my part, but I decided it was worth it to try and be part of a solution to the pandemic, especially since I am in, what was described to me as a, high-risk job, being out in public daily.
The vaccine being offered was developed at Oxford University and is being made by AstraZeneca. It is a two-dose vaccine and attempts to mimic the virus to get the human body to make antibodies to fight the virus.
AstraZeneca has made news recently over a mix-up in doses and reporting issues in trials in Brazil and the U.K., but in the U.S., I'm told, the trial is proceeding as usual.
"In our trial, we're vaccinating as many people as we can fit in, so we have no shortage of people who are volunteering," Dr. Larry Bush, the lead investigator for the trial in Palm Beach County, told me.
"Our trial here in the U.S. is two full doses and we don't have that data yet, but we do know from our data with the two full doses that over 99% of people produce antibodies," Bush said.
My experience to receive the shot involved a lot of consent forms and information about the vaccine and its possible side effects, most which happen 8 to 12 hours after the injection.
"The ones we're looking for related to the injection are here -- the fever, chills and that's a low-grade fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headaches and then usually people will see some tenderness near the injection site," Dr. David Halpert said.
I was also warned to call the doctor right away if more serious COVID-like symptoms persist for two days, such as shortness of breath and a high fever.
The trial, I was told, will follow my health for two years, tracking how well the vaccine may be working.
After a short physical exam that included a blood test and a COVID-19 test, the vaccine was brought into the exam room in a red locked box.
I was told that nobody knows if I was getting the real vaccine or a placebo, the selection made by a computer program.
The shot itself was just like a flu shot -- fast and virtually no pain.
WATCH: Matt Sczesny receives first COVID-19 vaccine shot
I suspect if any side effects happen within the next day or so, I'll have a good idea of whether or not I got the placebo.
After a brief observation to ensure there were no allergic reactions, I was given the $100 that goes to all trial volunteers and instructions for reporting my condition back to researchers, along with a reminder to return for the second booster shot in 29 days.
Scripps Only Content 2020