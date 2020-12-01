Palm Beach County extends deadline to apply for food, rent, utility assistance

Palm Beach County extends deadline to apply for food, rent, utility assistance
December 1, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 3:10 PM

Palm Beach County is extending the deadline to apply for one-time food assistance and resubmittals for rent and utility assistance through the CARES Act.

The new deadline is Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140% area median income may still apply for food assistance. Food assistance is based on household size, and maximum amounts are as follows:

  • 1-2 household members: $400
  • 3-4 household members: $800
  • 5 or more household members: $1,000

To apply for assistance, click here.

