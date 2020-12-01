Police searching for 12-year-old 'endangered runaway' in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl they say is an 'endangered runaway.'
Police said Anjelique Whitby left on foot in an unknown direction around 7:30 p.m. from the 1900 block of Brandwyne Road in West Palm Beach.
She is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 183 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has braids with black extensions.
Anjelique was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with "Good Vibes" printed on the back, and dark-colored pants.
Anyone who sees Anjelique Whitby is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
